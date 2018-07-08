Giuliani: Mueller Leading The 'Most Corrupt Investigation I've Ever Seen'

Rudy Giuliani, one of President Trump’s lawyers, lambasted special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, calling it the “most corrupt investigation” he’s ever seen.

“This is the most corrupt investigation I have ever seen that the Justice Department is allowing to go forward,” Giuliani told ABC News on Sunday.

“I’ve never seen an investigation with texts from FBI agents, now seven of them, that have such extraordinary bias.”

The former New York City mayor was referencing messages exchanged by FBI employees that were hostile to Trump.

