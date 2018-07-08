Giuliani: Mueller Leading The 'Most Corrupt Investigation I've Ever Seen'

Image Credits: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images.

Rudy Giuliani, one of President Trump’s lawyers, lambasted special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, calling it the “most corrupt investigation” he’s ever seen.

“This is the most corrupt investigation I have ever seen that the Justice Department is allowing to go forward,” Giuliani told ABC News on Sunday.

“I’ve never seen an investigation with texts from FBI agents, now seven of them, that have such extraordinary bias.”

The former New York City mayor was referencing messages exchanged by FBI employees that were hostile to Trump.

Read more


Related Articles

Illegal Alien Fined $280 For Killing FBI Agent, Fire Marshal

Illegal Alien Fined $280 For Killing FBI Agent, Fire Marshal

U.S. News
Comments
#WalkAway Founder Refused Service At Electronics Store

#WalkAway Founder Refused Service At Electronics Store

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Police Arrest Violent Anti-ICE Rioters

U.S. News
Comments

Is Hillary Clinton secretly planning to run in 2020?

U.S. News
Comments

Former Democratic Congressional Candidate Stands By Claim She’s Given Up On White People

U.S. News
Comments

Comments