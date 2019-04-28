Giuliani: Mueller May Have Tried to 'Frame' President Trump

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani accused special counsel Robert Mueller of doing “some pretty outrageous things” during his investigation into Russian collusion and President Donald Trump.

During an interview on “The Cats Roundtable” broadcast on AM 970 in New York, Giuliani told host John Catsimatidis that Mueller’s team of investigators might have even tried to “frame” Trump for working with the Russians during the 2016 campaign.

“In his overseeing of the investigation, [Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein] did act as somewhat of a conscience for an operation — Mueller’s operation — that had no conscience,” Giuliani said.

“Some of the things haven’t even been revealed yet. [They] did some pretty outrageous things. Because they thought they could do anything in order to either get President Trump or maybe even to frame him.”

