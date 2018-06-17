Giuliani: Mueller Probe Should Itself Be Investigated

Image Credits: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

President Donald Trump’s attorney said Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election should itself be the subject of a Justice Department examination.

“We want the Mueller probe to be investigated the way the Trump administration has been investigated, and we’d like to see a report with the conclusions,” Rudy Giuliani said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The comments follow his statements on Friday that the president’s legal team was looking into a Justice Department inspector general’s report to determine whether they could make a case that Mueller’s investigation is invalid because of findings of bias at the FBI.

