Giuliani: Mueller's Indictments 'Questionable' and 'Phony'

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump’s lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Sunday trashed the indictments from special counsel Robert Mueller as “questionable” and “phony.”

In remarks to CNN’s “State of the Union,” Giuliani said he no longer thinks Mueller’s Russia investigation is “legitimate” anymore.

“I did when I came in,” he said. “Now I see Spygate.”

Pressed about the investigative team bringing charges against 22 people and entities, including 13 Russians, Giuliani dismissed the charges “that you point out are questionable. “

“The Russians — it’s a pretty phony indictment,” he added. “They are not showing up for anything. You think they are coming in to be tried? That is like a paper indictment.”

