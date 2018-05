Special counsel Robert Mueller told President Trump’s legal team that he cannot indict a sitting president, according to Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump’s attorneys.

“All they get to do is write a report,” Giuliani told CNN Wednesday. “They can’t indict. At least they acknowledged that to us after some battling, they acknowledged that to us.”

“This case is essentially over. They’re just in denial,” Giuliani added, per Fox News.

