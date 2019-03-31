Giuliani Predicts ‘Criminal’ Evidence Against FBI, DOJ Officials ‘In Six Months’

Image Credits: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images.

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani lambasted current and former top officials at the FBI and the Department of Justice on Saturday for the years-long investigation into President Trump’s campaign and Russian election interference on Saturday.

In an interview with Jeanine Pirro on Fox News, the former New York City mayor predicted that evidence of criminality on the part of top FBI officials both currently and no longer in the administration would be uncovered.

“What they did here, I believe, over the next six months, we’re going to uncover evidence, I believe, that what they did here was criminal,” Giuliani said. “Somebody made this up, Jeanine. Somebody conceived this. And they superimposed it, and they went out and tried to prove it.”

“And we have to find out: Who’s the brains behind this? Couple of, four or five possibilities. I think we’ll find them,” he continued.

Read more

Now that President Trump has been cleared of “collusion” with Russia, Deep State actors are now blaming president Obama for directing them in the first place. Alex breaks down these new talking points of the Deep State propaganda machine.


Related Articles

"This Is A System-Wide Collapse" - Texas Border City Overwhelmed By "Surge" Of Central American Migrants

“This Is A System-Wide Collapse” – Texas Border City Overwhelmed By “Surge” Of Central American Migrants

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Claims He Could Fix ‘Stupid Democrat Inspired Immigration Laws’ in Less Than an Hour

Trump Claims He Could Fix ‘Stupid Democrat Inspired Immigration Laws’ in Less Than an Hour

U.S. News
Comments

Dems, Media Prepare Conspiracy Theories To Discredit Mueller Report

U.S. News
comments

More SPLC Employees Step Forward, Claim “Systemic Culture Of Racism And Sexism”

U.S. News
comments

Southern Poverty Law Center urges teachers to lecture 1st graders about ‘microaggressions,’ structural racism

U.S. News
comments

Comments