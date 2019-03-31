Giuliani Predicts ‘Criminal’ Evidence Against FBI, DOJ Officials ‘In Six Months’

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani lambasted current and former top officials at the FBI and the Department of Justice on Saturday for the years-long investigation into President Trump’s campaign and Russian election interference on Saturday.

In an interview with Jeanine Pirro on Fox News, the former New York City mayor predicted that evidence of criminality on the part of top FBI officials both currently and no longer in the administration would be uncovered.

“What they did here, I believe, over the next six months, we’re going to uncover evidence, I believe, that what they did here was criminal,” Giuliani said. “Somebody made this up, Jeanine. Somebody conceived this. And they superimposed it, and they went out and tried to prove it.”

“And we have to find out: Who’s the brains behind this? Couple of, four or five possibilities. I think we’ll find them,” he continued.

