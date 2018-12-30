Giuliani Rips Mueller: ‘Time to Put Up or Shut Up’

Image Credits: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images.

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is seeking to put pressure on special counsel Robert Mueller to submit his report on whether the investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia has found collusion, saying Mueller should “put up or shut up.”

In an interview with New York radio host John Catsimatidis airing Sunday, Giuliani claimed that Mueller’s team has known since “May or June” that there is no evidence to support the allegation that members of Trump’s campaign knowingly worked with Russians during the 2016 election.

“It should have been wrapped up probably in May or June. That’s when they figured out they had no evidence of collusion,” Giuliani asserted, adding, “Collusion is not a crime, by the way.”

You have to show a conspiracy to hack [the Democratic National Committee],” he added.

Read more


Related Articles

Facebook temporarily suspends Franklin Graham over post — from 2016

Facebook temporarily suspends Franklin Graham over post — from 2016

U.S. News
Comments
Does "Nude Selfie" In Mueller Probe Belong To Former Playboy Model?

Does “Nude Selfie” In Mueller Probe Belong To Former Playboy Model?

U.S. News
Comments

New York Town Hosts Toy Gun Buyback Event For Children

U.S. News
comments

California Organizers Cancel Women’s March For Being ‘Overwhelmingly White’

U.S. News
comments

Cop Bashing Is Meant To Bully The Police Into Oppressing The American People

U.S. News
comments

Comments