Giuliani Says Biden Documents to Be Released ‘If I Disappear’

Rudy Giuliani, a focus of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s foreign policy dealings in Ukraine, suggested on Twitter that he has dirt on the Biden family that would be released were he to get into trouble.

Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, also described as “sarcastic” a statement he made recently about having “an insurance policy” should he fall out of favor with the president.

That followed an interview with Fox News during which he was asked whether Trump might soon conclude that Giuliani is a liability, and throw him “under the bus.”

“This is ridiculous,” Giuliani, 75, said. “We are very good friends. He knows what I did was in order to defend him, not to dig up dirt on Biden.”

Without offering proof, Giuliani tweeted that he had “files in my safe about the Biden Family’s 4 decade monetizing” of the former vice president and senator’s office. “If I disappear, it will immediately appear.”

The knowledge that a FBI official altered a document, which led to the surveillance of the Trump campaign, went all the way to "the top" of the Obama administration, President Trump said on Friday.
