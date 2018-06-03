Giuliani threatens legal battle with Mueller over subpoena

The president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani threatened a legal battle with special counsel Robert Mueller if he attempts to subpoena Donald Trump.

“If Mueller tries to subpoena us, we’re going to court,” Giuliani told ABC News.

His latest comments come on the heels of the publication of a 20-page confidential letter sent by Trump’s lawyers to Mueller arguing that the president cannot legally obstruct justice in the Russia investigation due to his position as “chief law enforcement officer.”

“It remains our position that the President’s actions here, by virtue of his position as the chief law enforcement officer, could neither constitutionally nor legally constitute obstruction because that would amount to him obstructing himself, and that he could if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon if he so desired,” reads the letter dated Jan. 29, which was first obtained and reported by The New York Times.

