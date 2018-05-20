Giuliani: Trump Could be ‘Walking into a Trap’ With Mueller Interview

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said on Sunday that Trump could be “walking into a trap” by interviewing with special counsel Robert Mueller if he’s not given more details about a FBI informant who reportedly met with Trump campaign aides.

Giuliani told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Sunday that Trump’s team would need more information about the informant and whether the individual had any “incriminating information” on Trump associates.

“What we intend to do is premise it on, ‘If you want an interview, we need an answer to this,’” Giuliani told the newspaper.

The Washington Post reported Friday that a FBI informant had met with Trump campaign co-chair Sam Clovis, in addition to advisers George Papadopoulos and Carter Page.

