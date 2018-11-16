'Give Alex Jones a Press Pass': Conservatives Call Out Free Speech Hypocrisy in Wake of CNN-Acosta Ruling

Prominent conservatives on Twitter questioned Friday if CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s First Amendment rights trumped those of Infowars radio host Alex Jones.

On Friday a federal judge ruled the White House had to reinstate Acosta’s press pass, after it was revoked over a microphone altercation with a White House intern.

“We are gratified with this result and we look forward to a full resolution in the coming days. Our sincere thanks to all who have supported not just CNN, but a free, strong and independent American press,” the network said in a statement.

Following the ruling, conservatives on Twitter asked if CNN would now support free speech and a press pass for Alex Jones, after the network lobbied big tech companies to de-platform Infowars earlier this year.

Others on Twitter also came to Jones’ defense, drawing attention to CNN’s apparent free speech double standard.

Tucker Carlson highlighted CNN’s rampant hypocrisy in pursuing free speech for Acosta, but not for Jones.

