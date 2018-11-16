'Give Alex Jones a Press Pass': Conservatives Call Out Free Speech Hypocrisy in Wake of CNN-Acosta Ruling

Prominent conservatives on Twitter questioned Friday if CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s First Amendment rights trumped those of Infowars radio host Alex Jones.

On Friday a federal judge ruled the White House had to reinstate Acosta’s press pass, after it was revoked over a microphone altercation with a White House intern.

“We are gratified with this result and we look forward to a full resolution in the coming days. Our sincere thanks to all who have supported not just CNN, but a free, strong and independent American press,” the network said in a statement.

Following the ruling, conservatives on Twitter asked if CNN would now support free speech and a press pass for Alex Jones, after the network lobbied big tech companies to de-platform Infowars earlier this year.

Alex Jones should apply for a press pass today — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 16, 2018

Trump should give Jim Acosta's press pass to Alex Jones so we can watch CNN blow a gasket. 😁 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 16, 2018

The White House should give press credentials to Infowars’ Alex Jones and assign him a permanent seat right next to CNN’s Jim Acosta. We’ll see how much CNN “cares” about a “free, strong and independent American press” in that situation. https://t.co/RI4oXOR8ug — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 16, 2018

CNN: The President can't control what we say or how we act! Freedom of Press! Stop silencing us for our beliefs! ALSO CNN: We're going spend weeks trying to ban InfoWars from the internet and doxx innocent people who make memes about us. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 16, 2018

The same people who say the WH can't pick and choose which reporters have credentials were livid (and rightfully so) when Infowars, Gateway Pundit got passes. Not comparing CNN to those, but WH clearly has power to choose who has access to WH grounds. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 16, 2018

Others on Twitter also came to Jones’ defense, drawing attention to CNN’s apparent free speech double standard.

So a judge has ruled that crybaby Jim Acosta's Fifth Amendment rights were violated by Trump's revocation of his press pass. Can we assume that the same applies to social media in regard to what was done to Alex Jones? — Breck Worsham 🇺🇸 (@RebekahWorsham) November 16, 2018

Can we petition for #AlexJones to be seated right next to @Acosta at every press conference? — Anthony Jr. (@aaprojr) November 16, 2018

I’d bet the same judge would not rule that Alex Jones has due process rights when it comes to being kicked off all the social networks and the entire Apple platform. — theTradingTroll (@Jcmnow) November 16, 2018

@realDonaldTrump Great idea! Since Acosta has to come back in, give Alex Jones a press pass too. CNN will love that — Dave Lyons (@DaveProudUSA) November 16, 2018

I want Alex Jones to get a hard pass. His morning anchor David Knight is a very refined and smart reporter any organization would be proud of and would be a great addition to the WH press room https://t.co/KCf4i79g8K — WellEducated4Trump (@cmdoctora) November 16, 2018

You are going to hear more crying at the white house. They should have gave the pass to Alex Jones. I would love to see that White House has to give CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press pass back: judge https://t.co/woxNialYZ1 — Rhonda Levesque (@rhonda_levesque) November 16, 2018

@realDonaldTrump The White House should give press credentials to Infowars’ Alex Jones and assign him a permanent seat right next to CNN’s Jim Acosta. — Bob (@GDVegasK) November 16, 2018

@PressSec @WhiteHouse We would like InfoWars #AlexJones to receive a White House Press Condentials! Sit him right next to @Acosta ! lol — Kimberly M. Baker (@KimberlyMBaker1) November 16, 2018

Tucker Carlson highlighted CNN’s rampant hypocrisy in pursuing free speech for Acosta, but not for Jones.