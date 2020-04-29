"Give People Their Freedom Back!" Elon Musk Calls For Re-Opening America

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is calling for coronavirus lockdowns to be eased and America to be re-opened, asserting, “give people their freedom back!”

Musk made the remarks on Twitter, tweeting a link to a Wall Street Journal article which presents data indicating lockdowns don’t save lives.

Give people their freedom back! https://t.co/iG8OYGaVZ0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

“FREE AMERICA NOW” he also tweeted.

FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

A respondent said, “The scariest thing about this pandemic is not the virus itself, it’s seeing American so easily bow down & give up their blood bought freedom to corrupt politicians who promise them safety.”

“True,” Musk agreed.

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

“Yes, reopen with care & appropriate protection, but don’t put everyone under de facto house arrest,” he also tweeted.

Yes, reopen with care & appropriate protection, but don’t put everyone under de facto house arrest — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020

Musk previously posted a link to the censored YouTube video of two California doctors questioning the logic of maintaining a lockdown that may end up taking more lives than it saves.

Docs make good points https://t.co/WeXuZpMghY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2020

While the TEsla CEO’s sentiments appear to be shared by a growing number of vocal Americans, news out of Germany, which began to ease its lockdown on April 20, isn’t good.

According to reports, the country may have to restore stricter lockdown measures after its number and rate of coronavirus infections grew again.

Germany’s ‘R’ rate – the rate at which the infection is passed to other people, was down to 0.7 but has risen again to 0.96, which is only slightly below the figure experts say keeps the spread of the virus manageable.

Other countries are looking to Germany, which escaped the worse of the coronavirus pandemic, as a model for their own decisions.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Boost your vitamin D intake today with Winter Sun Plus now at 50% off!