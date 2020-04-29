"Give People Their Freedom Back!" Elon Musk Calls For Re-Opening America

Image Credits: Scott Olson via Getty Images.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is calling for coronavirus lockdowns to be eased and America to be re-opened, asserting, “give people their freedom back!”

Musk made the remarks on Twitter, tweeting a link to a Wall Street Journal article which presents data indicating lockdowns don’t save lives.

“FREE AMERICA NOW” he also tweeted.

A respondent said, “The scariest thing about this pandemic is not the virus itself, it’s seeing American so easily bow down & give up their blood bought freedom to corrupt politicians who promise them safety.”

“True,” Musk agreed.

“Yes, reopen with care & appropriate protection, but don’t put everyone under de facto house arrest,” he also tweeted.

Musk previously posted a link to the censored YouTube video of two California doctors questioning the logic of maintaining a lockdown that may end up taking more lives than it saves.

While the TEsla CEO’s sentiments appear to be shared by a growing number of vocal Americans, news out of Germany, which began to ease its lockdown on April 20, isn’t good.

According to reports, the country may have to restore stricter lockdown measures after its number and rate of coronavirus infections grew again.

Germany’s ‘R’ rate – the rate at which the infection is passed to other people, was down to 0.7 but has risen again to 0.96, which is only slightly below the figure experts say keeps the spread of the virus manageable.

Other countries are looking to Germany, which escaped the worse of the coronavirus pandemic, as a model for their own decisions.

