'Give Up Your House!' BLM Protesters Demand White 'Gentrifiers' in Seattle Hand Over Their Property

Black Lives Matter protesters on Wednesday night marched through residential neighborhoods in Seattle and screamed at white “gentrifiers” to demand they hand over their property to black people.

“Is your name Tucker or John, whichever one it is, give up your house!” a militant BLM protester shouted through a megaphone at a white person in their own home. “Give black people back their homes!”

“You’re sitting there comfortably, comfortable as f*** as if you didn’t help gentrify this neighborhood,” the protester screamed, “my family was pushed out and you’re sitting up there having a good time with your other white friends!”

Harassing people at their houses “Give us your home!” #Seattle pic.twitter.com/k6DuVNEuxY — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 13, 2020



“All ya’ll white motherfuckers get the fuck out … it’s called reparations baby … we coming for you!” another protester said.

“Get out of our neighborhood! Pay the fee! Open your purse!” to residents of the neighborhood #Seattle pic.twitter.com/j1QKSh8NFg — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 13, 2020



The group was screaming throughout the night to wake “gentrifiers” up and keep them from sleeping (Concrete Reporting has the full stream).

Not quite sure how the flashlights in the windows are protest but ok #Seattle pic.twitter.com/JjiJ6UL100 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 13, 2020



“We don’t owe the city, the city owes us!” another protester demanding reparations said. “We want it all! We want everything we supposed to have, period — and then some, too, cause everything we supposed to have ain’t enough!”

The demands have now changed to “we want it all.” #Seattle pic.twitter.com/eJeo6GZB4D — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 13, 2020



Hours earlier, the protesters were heard chanting: “Who do we protect? Black criminals!”

So that wasn’t a mistake yesterday – this is a new chant apparently

“Who do we protect? Black criminals!” #Seattle pic.twitter.com/dOoRzuD0QQ — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) August 13, 2020



This is apparently BLM’s new chant.



The honesty is refreshing!

Earlier this week, Black Lives Matter protesters in Chicago defended the mass looting that took place on Sunday (in response to a 20-year-old thug being injured in an alleged shootout with police) by saying, “That is reparations!”

BLM Chicago Leader on the looting of stores: “That is reparations…. anything they want to take, take it because these businesses have insurance…” pic.twitter.com/uB9GAGmkLu — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 11, 2020



Last week, BLM protesters staged similar “noise pollution protests” late at night throughout wealthy neighborhoods in Georgetown.

Black Lives Matter protesters in DC bring the noise to residential neighborhoods in Georgetown. pic.twitter.com/yAlD8DhUwh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 9, 2020



This is the “movement” Corporate America and the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos have pledged nearly $3 billion to!

Alex Jones breaks down the hypocrisy and double standard for BLM operatives claiming to be fighting for human rights and lives, yet they encourage ridicule of a murdered 5-year-old white boy and threatened a children’s hospital with arson.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Earn double Patriot Points on our hottest items!