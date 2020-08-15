'Give Up Your House!' BLM Protesters Demand White 'Gentrifiers' in Seattle Hand Over Their Property

Image Credits: @kittylists/Twitter.

Black Lives Matter protesters on Wednesday night marched through residential neighborhoods in Seattle and screamed at white “gentrifiers” to demand they hand over their property to black people.

“Is your name Tucker or John, whichever one it is, give up your house!” a militant BLM protester shouted through a megaphone at a white person in their own home. “Give black people back their homes!”

“You’re sitting there comfortably, comfortable as f*** as if you didn’t help gentrify this neighborhood,” the protester screamed, “my family was pushed out and you’re sitting up there having a good time with your other white friends!”


“All ya’ll white motherfuckers get the fuck out … it’s called reparations baby … we coming for you!” another protester said.


The group was screaming throughout the night to wake “gentrifiers” up and keep them from sleeping (Concrete Reporting has the full stream).


“We don’t owe the city, the city owes us!” another protester demanding reparations said. “We want it all! We want everything we supposed to have, period — and then some, too, cause everything we supposed to have ain’t enough!”


Hours earlier, the protesters were heard chanting: “Who do we protect? Black criminals!”


This is apparently BLM’s new chant.


The honesty is refreshing!

Earlier this week, Black Lives Matter protesters in Chicago defended the mass looting that took place on Sunday (in response to a 20-year-old thug being injured in an alleged shootout with police) by saying, “That is reparations!”


Last week, BLM protesters staged similar “noise pollution protests” late at night throughout wealthy neighborhoods in Georgetown.


This is the “movement” Corporate America and the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos have pledged nearly $3 billion to!

Alex Jones breaks down the hypocrisy and double standard for BLM operatives claiming to be fighting for human rights and lives, yet they encourage ridicule of a murdered 5-year-old white boy and threatened a children’s hospital with arson.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Earn double Patriot Points on our hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Ninth Circuit Court Strikes Down California’s Unconstitutional High-Capacity Magazine Ban

Ninth Circuit Court Strikes Down California’s Unconstitutional High-Capacity Magazine Ban

U.S. News
Comments
YouTube Will Ban Videos that Could ‘Interfere with the Election’

YouTube Will Ban Videos that Could ‘Interfere with the Election’

U.S. News
Comments

Barack Obama accuses Donald Trump of trying to ‘kneecap the Post Office’ to ‘discourage people from voting’

U.S. News
comments

Trump Reacts to FBI Lawyer Guilty Plea: “That’s Just the Beginning”

U.S. News
comments

Soros Lays Siege To The White House

U.S. News
comments

Comments