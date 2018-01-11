Glaciers spotted on Mars could support future Martian bases

Erosion on Mars is exposing deposits of water ice, starting at depths as shallow as one to two meters below the surface and extending 100 meters or more.

The ice is a critical target for science and exploration: it affects modern geomorphology, is expected to preserve a record of climate history, influences the planet’s habitability, and may be a potential resource for future exploration.

Whilst water ice is known to be present in some locations on Mars, many questions remain about its layering, thickness, purity, and extent.

