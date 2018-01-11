Glaciers spotted on Mars could support future Martian bases

Image Credits: NASA/Getty Images.

Erosion on Mars is exposing deposits of water ice, starting at depths as shallow as one to two meters below the surface and extending 100 meters or more.

The ice is a critical target for science and exploration: it affects modern geomorphology, is expected to preserve a record of climate history, influences the planet’s habitability, and may be a potential resource for future exploration.

Whilst water ice is known to be present in some locations on Mars, many questions remain about its layering, thickness, purity, and extent.

Read more


Related Articles

Facebook introduces massive changes to newsfeed

Facebook introduces massive changes to newsfeed

Science & Tech
Comments
Uproar over crackdown on cryptocurrencies divides South Korea

Uproar over crackdown on cryptocurrencies divides South Korea

Science & Tech
Comments

Facebook Makes Drastic Changes For ‘More Meaningful’ News Feed

Science & Tech
Comments

Facebook Developing ‘Portal’ Gadget which will let it put Microphones and Cameras in People’s Homes

Science & Tech
Comments

Bitcoin Conference Unable to Accept Payment in Bitcoin

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments