‘Glad He’s Gone’ — Donald Trump Calls Gen. Jim Mattis ‘World’s Most Overrated General’

President Donald Trump reacted to a statement from Gen. Jim Mattis after his former Secretary of Defense criticized his leadership.

“Probably the only thing Barack Obama and I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the world’s most overrated General,” Trump wrote.

…His primary strength was not military, but rather personal public relations. I gave him a new life, things to do, and battles to win, but he seldom “brought home the bacon”. I didn’t like his “leadership” style or much else about him, and many others agree. Glad he is gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

In a statement, Mattis said that federal soldiers under Trump’s command were ordered to “violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens” by clearing Lafayette Park of protesters on Monday.

