‘Glad He’s Gone’ — Donald Trump Calls Gen. Jim Mattis ‘World’s Most Overrated General’

Image Credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump reacted to a statement from Gen. Jim Mattis after his former Secretary of Defense criticized his leadership.

“Probably the only thing Barack Obama and I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the world’s most overrated General,” Trump wrote.

In a statement, Mattis said that federal soldiers under Trump’s command were ordered to “violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens” by clearing Lafayette Park of protesters on Monday.

Flashback: Trump to Mattis: “You’re Fired!” – Dec 23, 2018

