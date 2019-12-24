Glenn Beck at TPUSA Summit: Porn Is 'Freedom,' Banning It Is 'Progressive Thinking'

Conservative Mormon radio host Glenn Beck bashed President Theodore Roosevelt as “progressive” and defended pornography as “freedom” while speaking at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit last week.

Beck told attendees they must “learn history” or they will “fall to the mercy of things like — hey, I don’t like it, it’s bad, we should ban porn.”

“Bad idea gang, that’s a progressive, progressive thinking,” Beck said. “You’re for freedom, you’re for liberty!”

“That’s who we are!” Beck said.

Though Beck supports unlimited pornography as “freedom,” he opposes Americans having the freedom to boycott the state of Israel even though multiple anti-BDS laws have already been struck down by multiple judges for violating the First Amendment.

Interesting how that works!