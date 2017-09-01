Glenn Beck’s Media Empire Implodes With Layoffs, Ex-Employee Calls Him ‘Professionally Bipolar’

Glenn Beck‘s TheBlaze is saying farewell to 20 percent of its employees.

And Beck may cry.

“What happened?” he asked in a highly emotional piece that he posted to his website and to Medium that makes it sound like someone is literally ripping out his spleen. “My heart is heavy today.”

“Today, we said goodbye to just over 20 percent of the combined workforce of Mercury Radio Arts and TheBlaze (with most of the changes happening at TheBlaze),” he wrote. “We are losing a lot of talented and committed colleagues, who are some of the best human beings I know — some have been friends of mine for 30 years.”

Somebody pass the tissues.

Not to be cold, but Beck’s media empire has been imploding for awhile now. During the 2016 president election, Beck scattered his attentions by going on the road with losing presidential hopeful Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

He also hasn’t given many of his employees an incentive to stick around.

