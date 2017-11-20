Glenn Thrush: Another Male Feminist Turns Out to be a Sexual Abuser of Women

Yet another ‘male feminist’ has turned out to be an alleged sexual abuser of women after New York Times White House correspondent Glenn Thrush was accused by multiple women of sexually harassing them.

According to a report by Vox’s Laura McGann, numerous female journalists, including McGann herself, were subjected to Thrush’s unwanted kissing and groping that left them “scared, violated, ashamed, weirded out”.

“He slid into my side of the booth, blocking me in. I was wearing a skirt, and he put his hand on my thigh. He started kissing me. I pulled myself together and got out of there, shoving him on my way out,” wrote McGann of one encounter.

She describes how Thrush would abuse his power and influence to lure women into uncomfortably intimidate positions before sexually assaulting them. His behavior became so notorious that women just starting out in Washington were warned not to attend an event with him that involved alcohol.

According to one of Thrush’s alleged victims, “He kept saying he’s an advocate for women and women journalists. That’s how he presented himself to me. He tried to make himself seem like an ally and a mentor.”

As McGann points out, the recent sex abuse scandal prompted Thrush to post, “an impassioned note on his Facebook page in October, calling on his fellow journalists to stand by women entering the field.”

“Young people who come into a newsroom deserve to be taught our trade, given our support and enlisted in our calling — not betrayed by little men who believe they are bigger than the mission,” wrote Thrush.

Thrush’s Twitter history is an almost endless stream of how much he respects women, particularly female reporters & journalists, emphasizing once again how the most vehement virtue signalers when it comes to feminism and women’s rights are often actual perverts who abuse women.

Responding to an article asking if Siri, Apple’s voice assistant was “feminist,” Thrush responded, “It involves men asking a woman a question then listening to what they say? Yep.”

This tweet is particularly ironic given that Thrush’s specialty appeared to be pretending to be interested in what young women had to say in order to sexually harass them.

During one of the presidential debates, Thrush celebrated Hillary ‘smoking’ Trump when she said, “Donald thinks belittling women makes him seem bigger.”

Thrush’s alleged assault victims probably felt very belittled too.

Recall that Thrush was so in the tank for Hillary that the Wikileaks emails revealed how he would send his stories directly to the Clinton campaign for approval before having them published.

In perhaps the most darkly ironic tweet, Thrush said, “Trump goes after women reporters,” while Thrush himself was physically doing that exact thing.

Thrush also accused Donald Trump of using rape victim Kathy Shelton as a political tool.

Thrush repeatedly virtue signaled about how much he supported female reporters and journalists, and how “women have been treated as 2nd class citizens,” while sexually harassing them behind the scenes.

In another tweet, Thrush criticized political strategist Mark Penn by accusing him of setting back feminism 50 years.

In another instance, Thrush chided Fox News for having a history of systematic sexual harassment,” while himself creating what was described as a “toxic environment” within Politico’s office as a result of his systematic sexual harassment of women.

Oh, the irony.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


