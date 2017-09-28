Global Airport Chaos After Computer Systems Crash

Image Credits: Wiki.

Frustrated travellers are facing major disruption at airports across the world after airline check-in systems crashed due to a “network issue.”

Problems have been reported by passengers at London’s Gatwick and Heathrow, and airports in New York, Australia, Paris, Washington, Singapore, South Korea and South Africa, among many other locations.

Travellers said they were unable to check in for their flights with a number of airlines – including British Airways, Air France, KLM, Qatar, Qantas, Lufthansa and Southwest – after the systems crashed, causing delays and long queues.

