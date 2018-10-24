Global Alert! Confirmed: Deep State Launching False Flag Against MSM/Dems to Blame Trump & Pro-America Forces

Suspicious packages sent to top Democrats and leftist media are a setup to blame on pro-Trump Americans ahead of the crucial 2018 midterms.

Below are videos of Alex Jones and other Infowars reporters predicting false flags to be blamed on conservatives:

Obama Activates His Domestic Army To Carry Out Violent Attacks Ahead Of Election

Emergency Report: Trump Must Take Action Now To Stop False Flags

Media False Flag Imminent

Democrats Attempt To Blame Their Violence On Republicans

When – Not If – Will The Radical Leftists Start Murdering People?

Hillary Clinton Calls For The End Of Civilization & Violence Against Republicans

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

US Army Vet & Lawyer Kurt Schlichter Says Mail Bombs Could be a "Leftist Scam"

US Army Vet & Lawyer Kurt Schlichter Says Mail Bombs Could be a “Leftist Scam”

U.S. News
Comments
Alex Jones Warned of "October Surprise" Attacks on Media Months Ago

Alex Jones Warned of “October Surprise” Attacks on Media Months Ago

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Is Hitler: Unhinged Democrats And Leftist Media Call POTUS Fascist Dictator For Putting US First

U.S. News
comments

Libs Won’t Admit Trump Was Right About Migrant Caravans

U.S. News
comments

Vicente Fox backs Beto: ‘Hope every Mexican is going to vote for you’

U.S. News
comments

Comments