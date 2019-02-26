Global Bombshell! BBC Caught Working With MI5 To Frame and Imprison Journalist

Alex Jones breaks down the increase in censorship being implemented worldwide with Tommy Robinson serving as a key example of how the establishment not only wants to censor opposition voices but to put them in jail.

The film exposes the BBC for receiving taxpayer money and working with leftist groups to push an agenda on the British public.

Watch the full Alex Jones, Tommy Robinson interview below:

In the following clip, Jones dives into the mistreatment Robinson has received from mainstream media in the UK and US.

Watch the full documentary below:

Brighteon Version:


