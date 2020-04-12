Global Bombshell: China Admits To Harvesting & Testing COVID-19-Like Coronaviruses At Wuhan Lab

Documents obtained by the Daily Mail confirm that Communist China had been harvesting, developing, and testing novel coronaviruses on mammals using grant money from the U.S. government under former President Obama.

For months China had been claiming the coronavirus now known as COVID-19 originated from a wet market in Wuhan, but evidence shows that the Institute of Virology in Wuhan undertook coronavirus experiments on mammals, including bats, backed by grants from the National Institute of Health.



The results of the NIH-backed research were published in a 2017 study called “Discovery of a rich gene pool of bat SARS-related coronaviruses provides new insights into the origin of SARS coronavirus.”

“Bats in a cave in Yunnan, China were captured and sampled for coronaviruses used for lab experiments,” the study said.

“All sampling procedures were performed by veterinarians with approval from the Animal Ethics Committee of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

“Bat samplings were conducted ten times from April 2011 to October 2015 at different seasons in their natural habitat at a single location (cave) in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China. Bats were trapped and faecal swab samples were collected.”

“Herein, we report the identification of a diverse group of bat SARSr-CoVs in a single cave in Yunnan, China. Importantly, all of the building blocks of SARS-CoV genome, including the highly variable S gene, ORF8 and ORF3, could be found in the genomes of different SARSr-CoV strains from this single location.”

Additionally, Indian researchers scanned the novel coronavirus genome and found unique cell identification and membrane binding proteins located in the HIV genome, suggesting the 2019-nCov is a laboratory-made chimera, but withdrew their findings after receiving pressure from China.

A 2015 article from The Scientist describes the concerns scientists had with creating a coronavirus chimera out of a lab, which resulted in a moratorium on gain-of-function coronavirus research in the U.S.

“The only impact of this work is the creation, in a lab, of a new, non-natural risk,” biodefense expert and biologist Richard Ebright said.

This may explain why in 2015, the Obama administration and the National Institute of Health under Dr. Anthony Fauci outsourced to the Wuhan Virology lab by awarding them $3.7 million in research grants for scientific gain-of-function coronavirus experimentation on bats.

It also coincides with the fact that Bill Gates ran a coronavirus pandemic simulation in October, called Event 201, which resulted in a death toll of 65 million people over 18 months.

The exercise concluded that vaccines and global government are the only solutions to the pandemic.

And remember that Dr. Fauci warned in 2017 that President Trump would likely face a deadly “surprise outbreak” during his presidency.

Congressman Matt Gaetz expressed his “disgust” upon learning the U.S. government’s role in China’s coronavirus research.

“I’m disgusted to learn that for years the US government has been funding dangerous and cruel animal experiments at the Wuhan Institute, which may have contributed to the global spread of coronavirus, and research at other labs in China that have virtually no oversight from US authorities,” Gaetz said Sunday.

Bioweapons expert Dr. Francis Boyle confirmed most of these points in an interview on The Alex Jones Show last month, arguing that the likelihood of the novel coronavirus outbreak originating from a biolab in Wuhan, China, was extremely high, also warning that COVID-19 was probably a bioweapon leaked from that lab.

The novel coronavirus outbreak that’s resulted in a global pandemic, over 110,000 dead, and the economic devastation of the United States came from a Wuhan laboratory funded by the NIH, the organization whose director, Fauci, is spearheading the U.S. response to the coronavirus his institute helped fund.

The individuals and institutions who helped China develop its coronavirus gain-of-function research are the same people telling us to stay locked in our homes, prepare for mandatory vaccines and implantable microchips, and accept a national ID “immunity” card to participate in society.

The White House Covid-19 response team is made up of Big Pharma and Bill Gates operatives.

