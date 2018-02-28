Global Censorship: Freedom of Speech Dying in Merkel’s “Police State”

A worrying infringement on freedom of speech is taking place in Germany.

Ever since NetzDG became the law, more and more people are getting censored online. More people on the right but oddly enough also satirical left-wing magazines like Titanic.

Beatrix von Storch of the populist AfD party was banned and even accused of having committed the crime of inciting the people of Germany. Needless to say, the case was without merit and was closed by the authorities without an investigation even taking place.

The same happened to Michael Stürzenberger, a reporter for posting a historically accurate picture of the Grand Mufti and Hitler. He was even sentenced to a 6-month prison term, which was only dismissed later in the appeals court.

