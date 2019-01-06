Alex Jones explains how the Communist Chinese regime is readying to expand its totalitarian empire by invading its sovereign neighbor Taiwan, as well as preparing to preemptively strike the United States.
Global Crisis! China’s Communist Dictator Announces Plans To Invade Taiwan & Preemptively Attack US
All of this on top of the Democrats launching impeachment proceedings against president illustrates how much this world is in crisis
Image Credits: Presidential Press and Information Office / Wikimedia Commons.