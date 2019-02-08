Global Exclusive: Video Shows FBI Directing CNN Cameraman at Roger Stone Raid

Former Trump advisor Roger Stone says he is not the one who released surveillance footage of the FBI raid on his home, asserting it was leaked by someone inside the Senate or House intelligence committee. Roger will join us today to explain how he learned about the leak and reveal the full raw footage of the incident. You don’t want to miss this Friday, February 8 edition of The Alex Jones Show 11AM-3PM CT.

Check out the EXCLUSIVE raw footage:

Here’s the edited footage Sinclair Broadcasting received:

