England’s Orwellian media blackout regarding what is known as the Telford Pedophile scandal has seeped into the internet and even American media.

English patriot activist Tommy Robinson has been given a speedy trial and sentenced to thirteen months after barely beginning to cover the Telford Scandal.

Telford is tied to similar horror in Rotherham, Rochdale, Peterborough, Newcastle, Oxford, and Bristol.

This has created a meteoric Streisand effect.