Global Stocks Rise in Anticipation of US-China Trade Talks

An index of world stocks rose for the third straight session on Tuesday, with investors hopeful that the United States and China would strike a deal to end their months-long trade war that has hurt sentiment in financial markets.

Increased risk appetite helped lift U.S. Treasury yields, while the dollar, which hit an 11-week low on Monday, rebounded as the euro weakened on concerns about a slowdown in the euro zone economy.

Talks with China are going very well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2019



Tuesday’s advance for stocks added to gains logged over the past two sessions following last week’s strong U.S. employment report and comments from the Federal Reserve chief that calmed worries that interest rate hikes would hurt growth.

