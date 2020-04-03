Global Survey: Doctors Rate Chloroquine 'Most Effective Therapy' For Coronavirus

A newly released international survey of 6,227 doctors in 30 countries found hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine was rated as the “most effective therapy” overall.

“The survey conducted by Sermo, a global health care polling company … found that 37% of those treating COVID-19 patients rated hydroxychloroquine as the ‘most effective therapy’ from a list of 15 options,” The Washington Times reports.

“Azithromycin, known by the brand name Zithromax or Z-Pak, was rated the second-most effective therapy at 32%, followed by ‘nothing,’ analgesics (including acetaminophen), anti-HIV drugs and cough medicine.”



Multiple small scale studies have come out suggesting hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment against the coronavirus.

Several large-scale studies are currently being carried out in France and America to determine the drug’s efficacy at both preventing and curing the virus.

