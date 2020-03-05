Global Tourism Crashes Due to Coronavirus

British airline Flybe has become one of the first corporations to collapse under the weight of a global tourism crash sparked by the coronavirus outbreak.

The struggling regional carrier announced it is going into administration and all flights have been grounded, stranding many passengers, according to MarketWatch.

“Europe’s largest independent regional airline has been unable to overcome significant funding challenges to its business,” Flybe explained in a statement.

“This has been compounded by the outbreak of coronavirus which in the last few days has resulted in a significant impact on demand.”

The viral outbreak, which originated in China, has wreaked havoc on international travel, with some fully-booked flights departing virtually empty.

My flight to Milan right now.

Fully booked out.

Fully boarded, doors closed.

Covid 19 = Leg room pic.twitter.com/nSeLpXXyZH — Brian A Martin (@BrianAMartin78) February 28, 2020

Airlines are now reducing flights to heavily-affected areas, such as northern Italy, or suspending service altogether.



Alex Jones breaks down how and why America’s economic infrastructure will be put to the ultimate test by the global coronavirus panic.

Remember, it’s not a matter of IF you’ll need storable food, but WHEN!