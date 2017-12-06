Global Vaccine Cartel Wreaks Destruction: The Evidence

Massive vaccine damage, hidden.

Put these two public-health agency statements up against each other:

DON’T GIVE THIS VACCINE TO PEOPLE WHOSE IMMUNE SYSTEMS ARE WEAK, BECAUSE DIRE CONSEQUENCES WOULD FOLLOW.

WE GAVE THIS VACCINE TO 100 MILLION PEOPLE, MILLIONS OF WHOM HAD WEAK IMMUNE SYSTEMS, AND IT WAS A GLORIOUS SUCCESS, ONE OF THE GREATEST ACHIEVEMENTS IN THE HISTORY OF MODERN MEDICINE.

Doesn’t add up, does it? Across a population of 100 million people, widespread harm and death would have occurred.

Read on, and follow the inexorable logic.

The FDA has just released a statement (8/28) about its crackdown on a California company pushing an unapproved treatment for cancer patients: stem cells mixed with a smallpox vaccine.

But that’s not the big story. The big story is buried in the FDA press release. Here is the Agency’s statement:

“Serious health problems, including those that are life-threatening, can also occur in…people who…have problems with their heart or immune system if they become infected with the [smallpox] vaccine virus, either by being vaccinated or by being in close contact with a person who was vaccinated.”

Get it? The FDA is admitting that those with certain prior health conditions who pick up the smallpox virus, as a result of vaccination, are at exceptionally high risk. AMONG THOSE PRIOR HEALTH CONDITIONS IS: “IMMUNE SYSTEM PROBLEMS.”

That simply means: weak and compromised immune systems.

And yet…during the years 1966-1980, a massive smallpox eradication campaign was carried out in Africa, under the auspices of the World Health Organization. Roughly 100 million doses of the smallpox vaccine were given to Africans, MILLIONS OF WHOM ALREADY HAD SEVERELY COMPROMISED IMMUNE SYSTEMS.

How much devastation was wrought by this vaccination campaign?

The World Health Organization, in 1980, celebrated the eradication of smallpox on the African continent—but was that what really happened?

Or was it this? The visible signs of smallpox receded, but people with already-compromised immune systems began dying in large numbers. (Is THAT what would soon be called AIDS?)

The FDA, in the statement I quoted above, unwittingly implied what researchers have known for decades: the so-called smallpox eradication campaign in Africa was one of the most dangerous medical interventions in history.

In the late 1980s, a respected biologist with close knowledge of the Africa eradication campaign, told me, off the record, that after the World Health Organization celebrated their “victory” in Africa, they held a very secret meeting in Geneva.

At this meeting, it was decided that the smallpox vaccine they deployed in Africa would never be used again.

I asked him why.

Because it caused cases of smallpox, he said.

So the African eradication campaign had a double effect. In some people, the vaccine caused smallpox, which it was supposed to prevent. In others, it wrought extreme devastation and death without giving the appearance of smallpox.

More lies, more widespread destruction from the vaccine establishment.

Need further proof? In 2001, out of nowhere, the US federal government announced there was a potential bio-terror threat: the use of the smallpox virus as a weapon. Therefore, vaccination clinics would be set up all over America, and “everyone” should show up and receive the smallpox vaccine. As encouragement, President Bush got his shot on national television.

But then, even mainstream doctors and researchers began contacting reporters and telling them there was a serious problem: the dangerous vaccine could injure and kill people.

The program was quietly allowed to fade out. The massive number of vaccination clinics never materialized. About a year after US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tommy Thompson, had warned the country about the threat of a smallpox bioterror attack, he showed up to say he was recommending that cabinet members should NOT get the shot. And that was that. End of story.

A national vaccine program canceled. Retracted. Buried. When do you see that happen? Virtually never.

However, the smallpox vaccine was too dangerous.

—The same vaccine that was shot into the bodies of 100 million Africans.

This article first appeared at NoMoreFakeNews.com.