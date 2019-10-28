Globalist Creation ISIS Shattered

It isn’t just ISIS that is enraged by President Trump’s call to have the secret compound of ISIS founder and leader Al Baghdadi decimated by the brave special forces of the U.S. military.

The globalists, who left Baghdadi to his own devices, have had the rug pulled out from under them.

The Obama administration and its coddling of the ISIS threat to the world in order to spearhead mass migration and regime change has been openly thwarted.

Better late than never.

Meanwhile, mass media propagandists unleash a fury of globalist drivel upon the American people, delivering tiny morsels of praise for President Trump’s victory amongst heaping helpings of scorn and ridicule as the impeachment circus stumbles on.

