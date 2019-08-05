Globalist Endgame in Sight Via Political Violence

Political violence will fuel an agenda that has a gun held at all of our heads. We cannot give in to the propaganda. Before the nation descends into chaos, remember that there is a larger agenda at play.

I warned in November of 2016 that President Trump was elected during a potentially bloody 4th turning historical cycle, and that Trump would “likely face a crisis moment with Soros paid protesters…”

The left is responsible for creating the divisive climate that we currently live in. The left has sown seeds of discord; Men against women, racial division, normalization of pedophilia, the breaking of the social contract, and open displays of political violence.

As the world burns, each of us is responsible for how we conduct ourselves and how we respond to events. We should also be aware that there are other factors at work, both seen and unseen. We need to examine our own hearts and minds.

Individual conscience is the last firewall against this evil political agenda.

Trump supporters, Christians and conservatives are to be marginalized to the fringes of society. A self-fulfilling prophecy seeded by the left of racist, bigoted conservatives could become a reality for those who give in to the relentless propaganda and fall victim to attacks from illegal immigrants or other groups.

The same narrative could play out for other “marginalized” groups.

We cannot give in to the propaganda. Before the nation descends into chaos, remember that there is a larger agenda at play. The elite want all humans eliminated. In their eyes, we are a disease. The borders aren’t open because they care about the downtrodden. These people are being used to show humanity at its worst to convince the rest of us that humanity is lost.

We cannot give in to this mindset. Humanity must come together.