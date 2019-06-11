Globalist Front: Mass Immigration Necessary to Replace Dying Americans

Mass legal immigration is necessary to replace older Americans in the workforce, globalist-aligned business interests and the open borders lobby say.

Analysis from Axios this week noted that elected officials are in a “scare” over the nation’s aging population coupled with declining birth rates and no increased incentives for Americans to have children.

The solution, Wall Street executives and open borders lobbyists say, is more legal immigration — that is, increasing the number of legal immigrants that are brought to the U.S. every year. Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.2 million legal immigrants a year, more than any country in the world, which is subjecting America’s working and middle class to continuously increased foreign competition in the labor market.

“Earth has plenty of workers to do the jobs we need, just not in the countries where the jobs are right now,” the Axios report by Mike Allen concluded. “Fixing that mismatch is shaping up to be a central political challenge for the upcoming decades.”



The importation of more than a million legal immigrants a year to compete against working and middle-class Americans, Wall Street executives and open borders lobbyists claim, is not enough to mass-replace dying Americans.

A report by JPMorgan Funds Chief Global Strategist David Kelly asserts that the U.S. must increase legal immigration levels beyond their already historically high rates to “supply the economy with extra workers” and thus keep businesses and corporations from having to compete for U.S. workers with higher wages in a tightened labor market.

