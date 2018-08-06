Globalist Grip Weakens in Europe as Merkel and Macron Tank in the Polls

The globalist, progressive leaders of France and Germany are seeing record low public approval as patriotism and conservatism grows across the European Union.

France’s President Emmanuel Marcon has seen yet another drop in the polls, with his approval rating falling to its lowest level since he was elected in May 2017.

The former Socialist Party member saw his support drop by five points to 27 percent approval versus 62 percent disapproval, according to a Yougov poll released Friday.

During this time last year, Macron had a 50 percent approval rating with the French people, his falling popularity being helped in no small part by the current scandal surrounding the young premier and his former bodyguard.

