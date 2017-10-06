Globalist Jimmy Kimmel Responds to Street Art Mockery

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel has been targeted by conservative street artist and professional lampooner, Sabo, prompting a response from the former funnyman to humorous posters hung around Los Angeles mocking his new emotional act.

Sabo, a former Marine whose alternate working name is Unsavory Agents, posted a photo of Kimmel posing on one of the artist’s bus stop pieces while flipping the bird to the camera.

“JIMMY KIMMEL, IT’S NOT ME WHO QUESTIONS YOUR MASCULINITY, IT’S THE WAY YOU CROSS YOUR LEGS,” wrote Sabo, who is well-known for his unfiltered persona on social media.

A variety of pieces directed at Kimmel have appeared around the city, as Sabo displays his work in his trademark ‘guerilla warfare’ style; operating under cover of darkness to mount his pieces in public places, with the policy of never defacing property or doing any permanent damage.

THE NUMBERS GUNNED DOWN IN VEGAS THIS LAST WEEKEND EQUAL THOSE KILLED EVERY WEEKEND IN CHICAGO & DETROIT. WHY ISN’T KIMMEL CRYING FOR THEM? pic.twitter.com/6laJKdI6ds — unsavoryagents (@unsavoryagents) October 4, 2017

Kimmel, who has assumed the role of mouthpiece for Senator Chuck Schumer – crocodile tears and all – has morphed from sarcastic jokester during his days hosting the toxicly masculine “Man Show,” to an anti-Trump, pro-globalist hatchet man for ABC, often exhibiting peculiar mood swings and emotional outbursts during his monologues and commentary.

In the wake of the horrific massacre in Las Vegas earlier this week, Kimmel opened his show in tears, blaming Republicans for the actions of killer Stephen Paddock, saying they “should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country.”

He doubled-down the following night, asserting that ‘gun nuts’ were also to blame for the mass killing.

“Deep down in your heart you know, you bear some responsibility for the fact that almost anyone can get any weapon they want,” Kimmel said. “So now you want to cover yourself until the storm of outrage passes and you can go back to your dirty business as usual.”

Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson quickly exposed Kimmel’s brazen hypocrisy, writing, “Jimmy Kimmel used the platform of his talk show last night to rail against gun rights in the aftermath of the Las Vegas massacre but failed to mention the fact that he has his own armed security and recently increased it.”

Kimmel also turned on the waterworks during a monologue in defense of Obamacare, and it was later revealed that he has colluded with Senator Schumer in crafting his scripts pertaining to socialized health care.

Schumer’s staff “provided technical guidance and info about the bill, as well as stats from various think tanks and experts on [its] effects,” reported the Daily Beast.

Additionally, Kimmel has exhibited aggressive tendencies, threatening political violence in response to comments from Fox News host, Brian Kilmeade, who branded Kimmel as a member of the out-of-touch “Hollywood elite.”

“I don’t get anything out of this, Brian, you phony little creep,” warned Kimmel. “Oh, I’ll pound you when I see you.”

