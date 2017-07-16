Globalist Mag Condemns Pro-Trump Kid Rock's Senate Run

The New Yorker, a globalist publication, is demonizing Republican singer Kid Rock’s recent announcement that he will run for Senate in 2018, calling the move “a terrifying new normal.”

“Kid Rock has self-styled as a patriotic iconoclast, a rebel cowboy on a rampage against anything effete, elite, or soft. He is particularly enraged by rules or customs that might be construed as infringements on personal freedom,” wrote Amanda Petrusich in The New Yorker magazine.

The article goes on to say that Kid Rock – real name Robert James Ritchie – represents a dangerous trend against the political establishment because he is “a strident supporter of Donald Trump,” and that “it’s almost too easy” to compare the two of them because they’re both celebrities and political outsiders.

Ritchie, a Michigan native, announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate earlier this week, tweeting out a yard sign that reads “Kid Rock for U.S. Senate.”

“I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this…is real. The answer is an absolute YES,” he tweeted.

Though Petrusich insists Ritchie’s announcement is probably just “an elaborate album roll-out stunt,” she says even the notion that a “belligerent, proudly debauched rock star” could possibly run for office is a “terrifying new normal.”

The globalists and Democrats clearly are scared of political outsiders coming in to disrupt their swamp in Washington, a precedent Donald Trump set when he was elected.

Even senior liberals like Senator Elizabeth Warren have warned her Democratic colleagues to take Kid Rock’s Senate run seriously considering Trump’s successful 2016 presidential run.

“I know a lot of people are thinking: this is some sort of joke, right?” Warrant wrote in a fundraising email with the subject line “Senator Kid Rock (R-MI).”

“Well, maybe this is all a joke – but we all thought Donald Trump was joking when he rode down the escalator at Trump Tower and announced his campaign, too.”

“And sure, maybe this is just a marketing gimmick for a new album or tour – but we all thought Donald Trump was just promoting his reality TV show, too” she added.

Ritchie has said he’s conservative on some issues, but leans toward the middle on others.

“I am definitely a Republican on fiscal issues and the military, but I lean to the middle on social issues. I am no fan of abortion, but it’s not up to a man to tell a woman what to do. As an ordained minister, I don’t look forward to marrying gay people, but I’m not opposed to it,” Ritchie said in 2015.