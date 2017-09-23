Globalist Mag: Trump Wouldn't Be President If He Wasn't White

Despite America electing Barack Obama – a black man – as president for two terms, a globalist publication claims that President Donald Trump was only elected because he is white.

“It is insufficient to state the obvious of Donald Trump: that he is a white man who would not be president were it not for this fact,” wrote Ta-Nehisi Coates in The Atlantic.

Coates goes on to say that Trump’s true ideological platform is white supremacy, despite presenting no evidence to support the ludicrous claim.

“It is often said that Trump has no real ideology, which is not true—his ideology is white supremacy, in all its truculent and sanctimonious power,” Coates said.

Read the FULL STORY at NEWSWARS.COM