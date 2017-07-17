Globalist Panic: Morning Joe Revives 'President Bannon' Smear

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

In what is becoming the ultimate “tell” that the globalists are losing ground, Joe Scarborough on Sunday revived his “President Bannon” smear.

“President Bannon’s brilliant strategy of only playing to the base while enraging the rest of America adds up to 36%,” he tweeted.

It is worth noting that the day after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, Scarborough nearly lost his mind by repeating “President Bannon” over and over and over again like a maniac on his program.

Ann Coulter called him out then on his blatant ploy by tweeting: “Scarborough must think @realDonaldTrump is really stupid to fall for this ‘President Bannon’ taunt.”

Read more


