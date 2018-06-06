Globalist 'The Economist' Polls Readers On Support For Open Borders, Doesn't Get Intended Results

Establishment mouthpiece The Economist posted a poll Tuesday on Twitter to get Americans jazzed about our “#OpenFuture” with open borders — it backfired in hilarious fashion.

The Economist’s poll asked, “Overall, what effect do you think migration has on your country?” and included the hashtag, “#OpenFuture.”

Overall, what effect do you think migration has on your country? #OpenFuture — The Economist (@TheEconomist) June 5, 2018

Directly below the poll, The Economist linked to an article on their website titled, “How to convince sceptics of the value of immigration?” along with a graphic saying, “Openness to newcomers is morally right, economically beneficial and culturally enriching.”

Can sceptics be convinced that immigration is beneficial? Tell us how you would make the case for immigration #OpenFuture https://t.co/0xPJ3dGkuy pic.twitter.com/mzQxIuCbZr — The Economist (@TheEconomist) June 5, 2018

Globalists spend a lot of time thinking about these issues:

As you can see below, the poll didn’t seem to get the results they intended.

If you actually read The Economist piece they linked, they just rehash the whole “we need immigrants to pick our cotton” defense spouted recently by George W. Bush.