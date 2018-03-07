Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee on national security threats.

Concerns ranged from foreign interference in the 2018 midterm elections to China’s influence in our universities.

Warmongering on North Korea took center stage as the upcoming talks between North and South Korea were met with skepticism.

Is Kim Jong Un’s sister’s appearance at the 2018 Winter Olympics and the upcoming talks with South Korea just a stalling tactic to buy North Korea more time to complete their offensive, or are globalist media forces fanning the flames of war that President Trump is smothering?

Jon Bowne reports.