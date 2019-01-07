Globalist World Bank Head Resigns, Trump to Nominate President

Image Credits: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

The head of World Bank Group has announced he will resign effective February 1.

The move, reported Monday, will see Jim Yong Kim step down three years ahead of schedule for “personal reasons.”

The Guardian reports the resignation is “sending shock waves through the international aid community.”

The Washington-based organisation is one of the largest donors to developing world countries and while many of its policies have proved controversial. It has been behind huge infrastructure projects across Asia, Africa and South America.

The Associated Press reports President Trump will nominate the next World Bank head.

The official announcement of his departure provided no reason for his sudden departure. It will give President Donald Trump the opportunity to nominate his choice to fill the World Bank post.


Related Articles

The Cure for Poverty

The Cure for Poverty

Economy
Comments
Wall Street Big Wigs Plan Exchange to Challenge NYSE, Nasdaq

Wall Street Big Wigs Plan Exchange to Challenge NYSE, Nasdaq

Economy
Comments

The Morality of Fiat Money

Economy
Comments

Loot Boxes: Can the Video Game Industry Regulate Itself?

Economy
Comments

Great Again: Jobs Up Big in December

Economy
Comments

Comments