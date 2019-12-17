Globalists accelerating depopulation eugenics programs in response to populist uprisings in the UK, USA and around the world

Globalists have only needed humans to try to overrun free nations and place them under socialist control. That’s the only value globalists assign to illegal immigrants from Central and South America, by the way, or Middle Eastern migrants who have invaded and occupied much of Western Europe. In the long run, however, globalists don’t need these people at all… and they sure don’t need informed, aware human beings who might question the system and expose their nefarious plans.

That’s why mass killings are already in the works, and according to the Seattle Times, Washington State has just become the first state to legalize “human compositing” in order to get ready for all the dead bodies.

The term “human composting” is a misnomer. It actually involves degrading human flesh, organs and proteins using lye and other alkaline chemicals, then flushing the liquid goo into the municipal sewage system. From there, it joins all the human feces to become “biosludge,” which is trucked out of the sewage plants and dumped on orchards and food crop farms as a form of “free fertilizer” for farmers. (See my feature film Biosludged.com for the full documentary on this. You will be shocked.)

In essence, the global controllers not only have the means to destroy humanity; they now have the motive, too.

In exactly the same way a free, sovereign United States of America cannot be tolerated by Democrats, free citizens of the world cannot be tolerated by globalists. And just like with Democrats in America, globalists have decided if they can’t control the world, they will destroy it. For humans, anyway.

Mass killings are right around the corner, and this time it will be billions

Thanks to human composting, Washington state will be liquefying the dead to feed the living, right out of The Matrix. Washington-grown apples, pears and other fruits will literally be grown in dead humans combined with “recycled” human feces, all under USDA approval, of course. It’s just one step away from Soylent Green.

Globalists, Leftists and socialists are all pursuing an anti-human agenda

The upshot of all this is that globalists (i.e. Leftists and socialists) are pursuing an anti-human agenda which identifies human beings as the enemy. The extermination of human beings will, of course, begin with the Left’s political enemies. Christians are already being slaughtered around the world in huge numbers, but of course the establishment media won’t report that. But let harm come to a single Muslim, and the media goes berserk…

This agenda pits anti-humanists against pro-humanists. That’s the delineation that now matters for our future, not a person’s political party, skin color, sexual orientation or country of origin. What matters is whether they are standing up for the future of the human race.

Who has already signed up to sell out the human race?

The entire left-wing media

All Democrats

The “science” establishment

Climate change alarmists

The tech giants, who also believe in transhumanism

The medical establishment and Big Pharma

Universities and public schools

What they are all pushing for is the extermination of the human race through depopulation, geoengineering / terraforming, the evisceration of individual human liberty (including free speech), the crushing of national sovereignty (which is why they hate Trump), the rise of transgenderism (a depopulation scheme to destroy fertility) and the widespread practice of abortions and infanticide.

Planned Parenthood, founded as a way to eliminate the “human weeds” of black people, according to its founder Margaret Sanger, epitomizes the anti-human philosophy that has now overtaken nearly every institution of our modern era. The desire to kill billions of people is now so ubiquitous across the realm of science that 11,000 “scientists” actually signed a letter demanding globalists eliminate billions of people from planet Earth.

Watch this excellent mini-documentary “Castration Incorporated” to learn more:

This has become the rallying cry of the globalists. Exterminate humankind. Kill billions. Liquefy their dead bodies and feed them to the remaining few who are enslaved under techno-tyranny and authoritarian rule. This is the future that globalists (i.e. socialists) are now working hard to bring to fruition, and in their minds, “success” means a mass die-off of human beings, plummeting the world population to below 500 million people.

The most “efficient” method for achieving that goal? A bioengineered pandemic

Finally, it’s worth noting that the most “efficient” method for achieving global depopulation is to unleash a bioengineered pandemic by inserting live, weaponized viruses into vaccines, then faking the initial infection hysteria to create a news cycle that convinces people to go get vaccinated. Once the vaccinations begin, the pandemic spreads like wildfire since the vaccines will of course be laced with the bioweapon.

The ideal bioweapon for such a scheme would have very long incubation times, high transmissibility and very high fatality rates once fully activated in the body. These are difficult properties to achieve for bioweapons, since they are contradictory. Viruses with long incubation times, for example, tend to have very low fatality rates. That’s why a more elaborate “binary” weapon system may be used that combined latent vaccine viruses with chemical exposure that “activates” the latent viruses in the vaccines. Were you aware that 98 million Americans were already injected with cancer viruses via polio vaccines?

If you think this all sounds too bizarre to believe, you don’t know much about reality. In 1971, Lee DuBridge, the science advisor to President Richard Nixon, urged the president to lace America’s food exports with infertility chemicals to cause depopulation in Africa and other Third World nations. This was even documented by none other than the New York Times. The article is titled, “A Sterility Drug in Food is Hinted” and was written by Gladwin Hill.

As I wrote about this issue in 2017:

To achieve the sterilization goals, [Dr. Ehrlich] “urged establishing a Federal Population Commission ‘with a large budget for propaganda,’” reports the New York Times. He also called for, “the addition of a temporary sterilant to staple food, or to the water supply” in order to cause mandatory infertility.

Dr. Barry Commoner of Washington University in St. Louis added to the discussion:

Can we not invent a way to reduce our population growth rate to zero? Every human institution – school, university, church, family, government and international agencies such as Unesco – should set this as its prime task.

Lest you think such ideas are long forgotten, Bernie Sanders recently issued a eugenics call for mass abortions in countries populated by people of color, essentially arguing that brown and black people need to be aborted.

The extermination phase now kicks into high gear

In truth, globalists have been plotting the extermination of humanity for decades, and now, thanks to rising populism and the growing refusal of world citizens to live as prison camp slaves under authoritarian rule, globalists have reach the point where they feel forced to ramp up their extermination efforts to kill billions of innocent human beings.

And yes, that means you, too. This is their “final solution” that will dwarf the crimes against humanity carried out by the Nazis of the Third Reich. Today’s anti-human socialists want to kill billions of people, not just millions.

All voices who are attempting to warn humanity about this global atrocity are, of course, completely censored by the tech giants. That’s why it’s imperative that you visit these alternative information sources to stay informed:

