Globalists' Anti-Human Programming in Full Swing

We become what we are told we are.

“He [God] really does want to fill the universe with… little replicas of Himself – creatures whose life, on its miniature scale, will be qualitatively like His own, not because He has absorbed them but because their wills freely conform to His…” – C.S. Lewis, The Screwtape Letters, 1942

Looking beyond the Trump phenomenon, the western world needs to develop a pro-human culture and accompanying world view to counter the anti-human programming of the past 100 years. In the aftermath of the current war for human freedom, we need a new renaissance.

20th Century Foundations Shaped Culture and Knowledge Production

Our education and cultural systems were captured by Rockefeller elites in the beginning of the 20th Century. In turn, the establishment pushed a narrative that humans are soulless machines. These globalist institutions successfully launched an anti-human outlook that drove the “science” of eugenics and technocracy into the future that is still shaping the cultural machine today.

In the words of Frederick Taylor Gates, who helped found Rockefeller’s General Education Board in 1906:

“We shall not try to make these people or any of their children into philosophers or men of learning or men of science… We shall not search for embryo great artists, painters, musicians, nor lawyers, doctors, preachers, politicians, statesmen, of whom we have ample supply.”

Dr. Lily E. Kay elaborates on the influence of tax exempt foundations in this massive project:

“Their numerous projects and the unprecedented scope of their financial and institutional resources shaped the development of culture and the production of knowledge in the United States. Through education, public opinion, stimulation of specific research agenda, and the promotion of selective categories of knowledge and research, the Foundation played a key role in the creation of a hegemonic bloc…”

The anti-human future that the elite have decided for us is enabled in part by psyops targeting every demographic of humans.

Men are told they are worthless, resulting in record suicide rates.

Women are told children are parasites, resulting in a sick worship of abortion.

Children are taught gender confusion, resulting in mental illness.

Global warming propaganda has led millenials to decide not to have children.

All of this adds up to a civilization hating themselves and others, creating a general hopelessness in the human race.

While human nature has remained the same throughout history, this decay is not purely a natural progression. In many cases it is a direct result of conscious efforts on part of the elite to poison the mind, body and spirit of humanity.

The dominant culture of a nation will determine how human nature expresses itself.

The western world, specifically the United States, was a beacon to the globe when a Judeo-Christian outlook governed the nation.

The Censorship Singularity Is Upon Us



Alex Jones breaks down the state of censorship and the authoritarian communication control plan.

Our Enemy Knows Exactly How to Manipulate Our Weaknesses.

Artificial intelligence is providing tools of manipulation the world has never seen. The technology, as it is being developed now, will serve to suppress humans in every way imaginable.

While artificial intelligence will never know what it is to be “human”, it will know our weaknesses and how to exploit them. It will know exactly how to draw us into the digital trap.

Facebook, Amazon and others are using unwitting humans to teach and expand AI systems.

Every time you talk to Amazon’s digital assistant and make a Facebook post, you are helping to expand the power of AI.

An Alternative Pro-Human Future

The state of degeneracy of modern day civilization has provided the power structure with a “moral justification” for a planned assault against humanity to eliminate “dead weight”, rather than inform and inspire individuals to change.

Humans are not soul-less machines. We have immortal souls, innate value and potential. We defeat death not by merging with machines, but by fighting for our children’s future and willingly aligning ourselves with God. Rather than completely turning against technology, it can be used to expand mankind’s reach to other worlds.

Our civilization is made up of individuals, each one of them with free will and untold potential. Our conscience and morality stand in the way of an iron fist exercising its power through its various branches of control, all of which consist of human beings like you and me.

The solution begins with individuals deciding to think for themselves, leading by example, and carrying the fire of humanity and virtue into the future. The world is in desperate need of these people. You are the answer.

We need to believe in ourselves again, fueled by a confidence that we are doing the right thing and following God’s law.

How To Stop The Post-Human Era



Humanity has a chance to fight back against the post-human era by igniting the fires of resistance.

