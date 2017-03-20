Globalists Freak Out Over Trump's Proposed UN Cuts

President Donald Trump’s proposed cuts to the United Nations will “completely destabilize” the world, a senior EU official claims.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Frederica Mogherini, freaked out over Trump’s budget proposal, which calls on the State Department to reduce America’s contributions to the United Nations by 50%.

“If the United States were to reduce significantly its investment, be it on humanitarian development aid, peace and security operations, the world and certain regions of the world would get completely destabilized,” she said on Monday.

Mogherini was in Washington, D.C. to provide opening keynote remarks for the 2017 Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference, sponsored by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Trump’s proposed cuts to America’s funding for the UN have drawn fierce criticism from the global elite and globalist-connected publications.

Foreign Policy, owned by the same holding company as the Washington Post, said Trump’s proposed cuts constituted “an unprecedented retreat by [the] administration from international operations that keep the peace, provide vaccines for children, monitor rogue nuclear weapons programs, and promote peace talks from Syria to Yemen.”

Richard Gowan, an expert on the UN for the globalist European Council on Foreign Relations, said the proposed budget cuts would create “chaos.”

Stewart Patrick, senior fellow and director of the appropriately-named program on International Institutions and Global Governance at the Council on Foreign Relations, expressed fear that the “unapologetic nationalist” Donald Trump would bring about the collapse of the UN.

“Among the many foreign policy uncertainties created by Donald Trump’s election, there is one prediction we can take to the bank: The United Nations is going to get hammered,” he wrote.

While President Obama once proclaimed himself a “citizen of the world,” Trump was elected after rallying a “populist base deeply skeptical of international organizations,” Patrick claimed.