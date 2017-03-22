Globalists Meet to Oppose Trump's Executive Orders on Immigration

The human rights arm of the globalist Organization of American States (OAS) has conducted hearings aimed at opposing President Trump’s executive orders relating to immigration.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), a “human rights watchdog” founded in 1959 under the charter of the globalist Organization of American States, conducted two hearings relating to President Trump’s immigration-related executive orders at the behest of advocacy groups.

Despite finding a sympathetic audience at the IACHR, the commissioners were unable to determine a proper course of action to oppose the orders.

“No way can the commission accept these acts of violations which are occurring, and which seem to be multiplying and becoming more and more serious,” said Margarette May Macaulay of Jamaica, first vice president of the IACHR. “We have a massive inhuman situation to deal with and we need all the help we can get.”

“You have to keep feeding us information.”

The first hearing was held to address the “impact of executive orders ‘Border Security and Immigration Enforcements Improvements;’ ‘Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist entry into the United States;’ and ‘Expediting Environmental Reviews and Approval for High Priority Infrastructure Projects on Human Rights in the United States.'”

The second hearing was held to discuss “policies that prevent access to asylum in the United States.”

Advocacy groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, American-Arab Anti Discrimination Committee, Jesuit Conference of Canada and the United States, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, Not1more Deportation, and the Immigration Clinic at the University of Texas Law School requested the two hearings.

“I urge the commission to hold the United States accountable. Please do not allow them to get away with this,” said Nicole Ramos, an immigration lawyer.

The Trump administration officially declined to send a representative to defend itself against the charges, arguing ongoing legal challenges to the orders make it “not appropriate” to defend them before the commission.

The decision to not send a representative was received with anger by the far-left advocacy groups who pushed for the hearings, most notably the ACLU, which said the decision “mirrors the behavior of authoritarian regimes.”

“Refusing to engage with the commission is an isolationist policy that mirrors the behavior of authoritarian regimes an will only serve to embolden them,” said Jamil Dakwar, director of the human rights program at the ACLU.

“This is another worrying sign that the Trump administration is not only launching an assault on human rights at home but is also trying to undermine international bodies charged with holding abusive governments accountable.”

It is perhaps a more worrying sign that the far-left are willing to cede America’s sovereignty to a globalist body that seeks to deny the United States the ability to maintain control of its borders.