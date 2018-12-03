Glowing Serpent Found in the Sky

Massive stars are dynamic lighthouses of the universe, seen from thousands of light-years away and creating the heavy elements that seed new generations of star formation.

They burn through their fuel at rates millions of times higher than the Sun, using up their hydrogen stores before exploding in dramatic fashion.

But the end of each massive star is not identical. Now, astronomers have discovered one particularly puzzling object producing wind patterns never seen before. The observations and analysis, led by Joe Callingham (Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy), appears November 19th in Nature Astronomy.

