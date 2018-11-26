GM killing off Chevy Volt, Cruze, Impala and Buick LaCrosse cars

Image Credits: Dania Maxwell/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

General Motors said it will cut more than 10,000 salaried staff and factory workers and close five factories in North America by the end of next year, part of a sweeping realignment to prepare for a future with a greater number of purely electric vehicles.

Four factories in the U.S. and one in Canada, in Oshawa, Ontario, could be shuttered by the end of 2019 if the automaker and its unions don’t come up with an agreement to allocate more work to those facilities, GM said in a statement Monday.

Along with two other factory closures outside North America, the company is jettisoning some of its slower-selling sedans. Specifically, GM said the company will cut the Buick LaCrosse, Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6 sedans next year.

