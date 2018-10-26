GM Wants Trump Admin to Issue National Electric Vehicle Mandate

General Motors Co. said on Friday it wants the Trump administration to back a nationwide program to boost the sale of zero emission vehicles like electric cars, even as the government has proposed ending California’s ability to require more clean vehicles.

GM says a nationwide program modeled on California’s effort could result in 7 million electric vehicles, or EVs, on U.S. roads by 2030. The largest U.S. automaker said the requirements would not apply if “battery cost or infrastructure targets are not practicable within the time frame.”

GM product chief Mark Reuss told reporters that governments and industries in Asia and Europe “are working together to enact policies now to hasten the shift to an all-electric future. It’s very simple: America has the opportunity to lead in the technologies of the future.”

