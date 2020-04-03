Gnarly! California Police Arresting Surfers To Fight Corona - Watch

Los Angeles County is cracking down on one of California’s most iconic activities in the name of newly adopted social distancing policies.

That’s right, surfing is now a crime in the Golden State and if you dare venture into the surf, you could be arrested!

Footage out of Malibu shows two boats, a drone and multiple officers on foot combine forces to arrest a sole surfer enjoying the empty beach.

These heroic government agents should sleep well at night knowing they helped stop COVID-19 from wreaking havoc on the Democrat-run territory.

A local man caught the pursuit on camera and provided hilarious commentary as lifeguards and sheriff’s deputies closed in on the aquatic rebel.

Watch:

See the criminal being brought to justice below and don’t forget, while he’s getting charged, California Governor Gavin Newsom is freeing violent murderers.

According to KTLA 5, the man was arrested “on suspicion of disobeying a lifeguard and violating Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order, a misdemeanor.”

Those who defy the “stay-at-home” order face a $1,000 fine, up to six months in jail or both.

Last week, another Los Angeles County surfer was issued a citation after he allegedly ignored a lifeguard who asked him not to enter the ocean and said, “Go ahead and arrest me.”

The lifeguard then called the police on the man.

According to the lifeguard, when he got to the beach that morning there were 150 surfers in the water and dozens of bikers and joggers in the trails nearby.

“Local surfers know lifeguards can’t issue citations. So when we told them not to go in the water they ignored us. When we told people on The Strand to leave, they pointed to the surfers and they ignored us,” he said. “People didn’t comply until the police arrived and ordered the water, beach and The Strand cleared over their bullhorns. Then, everyone, including the surfers left.”

The surfer who was cited by police arrived after the snitch lifeguard had already got police to clear the beach.

The footage below allegedly shows police issuing the citation.

