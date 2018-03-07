'Go After A White Man... We Are Cutting The Throat of Whiteness': South African EFF Leader Julius Malema

Julius Malema, the leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters, championed the expropriation of white owned land without compensation which the SA parliament moved forward on last week.

In 2016, Malema said he wasn’t “calling for the slaughtering of white people,” then added, “at least for now.”

He’s been arrested for singing “Kill the Boer (white South Africans)” at his rallies.

In January, his followers staged riots and destroyed H&M stores across the country over a “racist” hoodie sold in their stores.

EFF supporters at H&M WATCH the trashing… pic.twitter.com/Kw0xUaG4Cb — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 13, 2018

On Sunday, Malema told a large crowd of followers “we are cutting the throat of whiteness.”

From News 24 (via The Gateway Pundit):

Johannesburg – EFF leader Julius Malema has explained that his party is specifically aiming to remove Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip because he is white. “We have taken a decision that we are going to remove the mayor of PE [Port Elizabeth],” he told a crowd gathered for the launch of the party’s election registration campaign at the Standard Bank arena in Johannesburg on Sunday. “Why? Why not [mayor of DA-led Johannesburg Herman] Mashaba, why not Solly [Msimanga – mayor of DA-led Tshwane]?

“Because the mayor of DA in PE is a white man. So, these people, when you want to hit them hard – go after a white man. They feel a terrible pain, because you have touched a white man.” He said this did not mean that the EFF would not target Mashaba and Msimanga. “They will be touched – don’t worry. But we are starting with this whiteness. We are cutting the throat of whiteness.”

It’s been just twenty-four years since apartheid officially ended. Whites ended the apartheid system only with the explicit constitutional guarantee that their land would never be stolen, but now that they’ve become a small minority with rapidly dwindling political power that’s all gone out the window.